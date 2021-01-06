Protestors objecting to Joe Biden’s victory breached the U.S. Capitol security barriers Wednesday as lawmakers tried to count the electoral college results in an extraordinary moment spurred by President Trump’s protest of the election results.
The House and Senate went into sudden recess and Vice President Mike Pence was escorted out of the presiding chair of the Senate chamber as the U.S. Capitol went into a complete lockdown. Photos posted online showed protestors on the second floor of the Senate side of the Capitol, indicating they had breached several layers of security and were within feet of senators. C-SPAN video showed dozens of protestors, some holding Trump flags, walking through Statuary Hall, which is typically highly guarded.
Lawmakers, aides and reporters were ordered to shelter in place. While protests are somewhat common at the Capitol, the raucous behavior on Wednesday appeared unprecedented in recent history.
“I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) wrote on Twitter.
Capitol police officers told House members in the House chamber that they may need to duck under their chairs if protestors breach the House floor.
Lawmakers were told to “be prepared” to relocate to cloakrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.