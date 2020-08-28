The owner of a Marietta-based business has been accused of stealing $300,000 in Paycheck Protection Program money, according to a complaint filed in federal court this week.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia alleges Stanley Dorceus, the owner of Marietta-based Elevate Horizon, lied on his application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan before then splitting the money he received with unnamed co-conspirators.
Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March; among its provisions was $349 billion in forgivable loans for small businesses battered by the pandemic, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. (Congress later added another $300 million to the program.) Companies were to use the bulk of any loan to retain employees whom they might have otherwise laid off.
On May 10, Dorceus — with the help of another company — submitted a request for a $300,000 PPP loan, the complaint alleges.
He falsified the documents, according to authorities.
Dorceus said Elevate Horizon had 16 employees and paid them more than $358,000 in the first quarter of 2019.
“In fact, Elevate Horizons made no quarterly tax filings in 2019,” the complaint states. Two days after Dorceus’ request, the bank that processed it wired Elevate Horizons $300,000.
Dorceus then wrote and signed checks from his company’s checking account and gave them to an “unknown individual” acting on behalf of the company that helped submit his loan request.
Dorceus also wrote checks to himself totaling approximately $20,780 and provided a check for approximately $8,333.33 to an individual who returned about $7,500, per the complaint.
According to state filings, Elevate Horizon was founded in 2017 and is at 1687 Cedar Bluff Way in Marietta. The company has no web presence, and Dorceus could not be immediately reached for this story.
