Federal prosecutors say a Mableton gun dealer has been sentenced to six months in prison, as well as other penalties, after allowing weapons to be trafficked to "several states outside Georgia and into the hands of criminals."
Licensed firearms dealer Christopher Koninsky, 52, allowed multiple individuals to buy guns for other people at his business, Team 88 Enterprises, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
Officials say those guns were sold at his business, Team 88 Enterprises, and trafficked out of state from there.
Pak said after running a background check on a prospective buyer and learning that there was something in the would-be purchaser’s background that prohibited them from possessing a firearm, Koninsky allowed another person to complete the necessary paperwork to acquire firearms.
"He then watched the prohibited person walk away with the firearms," he added.
The attorney said this was not the first time that Koninsky had allowed the secondhand purchases. He said the practice is commonly used by gun traffickers and is called “straw purchasing.”
“Licensed gun dealers have the responsibility to follow the laws and regulations that govern the privilege of selling guns,” Pak said in the release. “That includes preventing straw purchases from occurring and running background checks on the real buyers of the firearms they sell. Koninsky violated the trust invested in him and placed the community in grave danger when he allowed gun traffickers to acquire guns.”
But Koninsky is an outlier, according to Arthur Paralta, special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Paralta said the majority of firearms dealers are "good people."
"(They're) focused on running a business, helping customers and supporting their communities,” he said. “Mr. Koninsky willfully disregarded regulations that are designed to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands and as a result, he diverted guns into the criminal market.”
Koninsky has been sentenced to six months in prison, followed by six months of home confinement and two years of supervised release, according to Pak's office. He was convicted on the charges in May 30 after pleading guilty.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Keen and Michael J. Brown prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.