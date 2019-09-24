If you like fried chicken and doughnuts, keep reading.
Wilson Development is looking to build two drive-through restaurants on Powder Springs Street in Marietta, a Popeyes and a Dunkin’ Donuts.
The developers want to put the new eateries at 1101 Powder Springs Street, across from the NCG Marietta Cinema movie theater on 1.5 acres of undeveloped land owned by the city.
The City Council is expected to vote on a plan for the property Wednesday night.
On Tuesday night, the city’s Judicial and Legislative Committee voted unanimously to move the project forward to Wednesday’s meeting.
During the committee meetings, Councilman Grif Chalfant, in whose ward the project will go, expressed concerns about the location of a dumpster behind the property.
He asked the developers to come back with plans that would move the dumpster farther away from neighboring residential property.
“It’s just close to residential, so every time it gets emptied, it’s that clank clank clank clank,” said Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, vice chair of the Judicial and Legislative Committee.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said if the dumpster situation is resolved, he thinks the restaurants will be a great addition.
“I think that would be a shot in the arm for that particular area,” he said. “With the movie theater and two quality franchises, two very popular franchises, I think would it be a real support and very successful.”
