Cobb County authorities have released images of a man and a woman they say are people of interest in a tractor-trailer fire investigation.
Five Cobb firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer on fire behind the county’s transportation department building at 1890 County Services Parkway in Marietta at 6:30 a.m. on June 17.
The tractor-trailer totaled by the fire was owned by the county.
No-one was injured in the blaze.
A press release was issued by Cobb authorities Monday, alongside three images, seeking information about a man and a woman as well as a reddish-colored SUV.
“These persons are being sought for information related to this incident,” the release stated.
Anyone with information about the two people or the vehicle shown in the images is asked to contact the Cobb fire investigation unit at 770-499-3869.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.