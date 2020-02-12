Marietta police say they’re investigating a crash that seriously injured one pedestrian and left another with minor injuries near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Monday night.
Police say 34-year-old Jarod Robinson and 45-year-old Michael Milner attempted to cross Canton Road from opposite directions at about 7:45 p.m. when they were struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry traveling west and approaching the road’s intersection with Elizabeth Street.
Robinson was left with serious injuries, and Milner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.
He said both men were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and Robinson remains in stable condition.
McPhilamy said the driver of the Toyota, 25-year-old Julian Flores-Lopez of Marietta called 911 to report the accident.
Police say the collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Investigator Kavon Samimi at 770-794-5384.
