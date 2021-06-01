Atlanta restauranteur John Gibney plans to open two restaurants at a west Cobb shopping center this fall, according to the shopping center’s owner, Poag Shopping Centers.
Gibney’s Tavern and CIMA Taqueria will join The Avenue West Cobb, located on Dallas Highway, which also includes an Ann Taylor, Barnes & Noble, Chili’s, Kay Jewelers and Ted’s Montana Grill, among other retail.
The 4,000-square foot Gibney’s Tavern will feature a bar and grill menu, beer, wine and “an abundant bourbon offering,” Poag said. Aside from food and drink, there will be an indoor-outdoor game area with darts, cornhole, Jenga, lawn checkers and others. A private space will also be available for special events.
CIMA is billed as a casual Mexican spot that will offer home-made tortillas, margaritas and a long tequila list. The 2,000-square foot space will also include a patio.
Gibney owns Gibney’s Pub in downtown Atlanta, which serves standard bar fare such as burgers, fries, barbecue, chili, wings and salads alongside draft beer and cocktails.
“We are excited to bring these two eateries to Avenue West Cobb” Gibney said in the announcement. “Growth in Cobb County and the desire to showcase our hospitality learned from nearly 30 years of operating downtown makes this the perfect opportunity to grow our brand. We look forward to being a new venue for the community to make special memories.”
Business licenses for Gibney Tavern and CIMA Taqueria were granted by Cobb County in January, according to county records.
Poag President and CEO Joshua Poag said the company is “proud to offer these differentiated experiences that will drive traffic and sales while helping to improve the quality of living for the West Cobb community.”
