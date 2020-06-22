Less than a week after the local health department reported Hillgrove High School’s football program had a confirmed case of COVID-19, two more Cobb schools football programs have also confirmed a case.
School district officials say Cobb and Douglas Public Health informed them on Monday that Pope and McEachern high schools also have a confirmed case on their teams.
“While the risk to those students is considered to be low, families are encouraged to follow the recommendations of public health officials,” an emailed statement from the district says.
Officials say football conditioning will continue and that all protocols recommended by public health officials are being followed. Among those measures is deep cleaning and disinfecting of all weight rooms in Cobb County high schools.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s June 11 executive order relaxed restrictions on professional, amateur and high school team sport practices and conditioning, so long as teams followed public health guidelines laid out by their athletic associations.
