Two men arrested separately by Cobb police on child molestation and solicitation charges have been released from the county jail in the last week, having posted individual bonds of $25,000 and $20,000.
Jail records and arrest warrants show 58-year-old Marietta resident Jose Angel Cordero-Rivera was released from the Cobb jail Tuesday facing a single felony charge of child molestation.
His July 18 arrest warrant states the victim is an 11-year-old girl.
Police say Cordero-Rivera molested her at his Favor Road home between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 20.
He was arrested at his Marietta house by Cobb police on July 18 and was released from the county jail on a $25,000 bond Tuesday, having spent five days behind bars.
In a separate, unrelated incident Cobb police arrested 42-year-old Dallas, Georgia resident Matthew Milo Reeves Friday on three felony charges including use of a computer to lure a child for sex.
Reeves’ arrest warrant states he was apprehended at the RaceTrac gas station at 900 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta at 1:20 p.m. on July 19, having driven there to meet a 14-year-old girl.
Unbeknownst to Reeves, that 14-year-old girl was actually a police detective who had been posing undercover online to catch sexual predators.
Reeves arrived at the gas station and texted “just pulled in” to the detective’s number, thinking he was messaging the girl he believed he’d been chatting to all week online and in emails and texts, the warrant states.
Reeves had also sent explicit pictures of himself to the undercover detective, police say, after he’d expressed his desire to meet up and have sex.
Officers claim Reeves made a full confession after being apprehended at the RaceTrac.
Police found a black zipper bag containing 29 grams of cannabis, and an Ibuprofen bottle with 16 Tramadol pills in it, when they searched Reeves’ 2012 Dodge Ram truck, the warrant states.
Tramadol is a painkiller with schedule IV status under the Controlled Substances Act.
Reeves was booked into the Cobb jail Friday and released later that day on a $20,000 bond, facing three felonies of soliciting a child for sex and possessing illegal drugs.
