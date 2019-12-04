Two Title I schools in the Marietta City School District and seven in the Cobb County School District have been recognized for their improvement on the College and Career Readiness Performance Index.
The CCRPI is an annual measuring stick — a report card of sorts — used to gauge the performance of Georgia’s schools on a 100-point scale. CCRPI scores are based on five separate components: content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and, for high schools, graduation rate.
The two Marietta City Schools named Title I Reward Schools by the Georgia Department of Education are:
- Hickory Hills Elementary School, which increased its scores by an average of 15.4 points, from 61 to 76.4.
- Sawyer Road Elementary, which increased its scores by an average of 20.5 points, from 60 to 80.5.
The seven Cobb School District schools recognized are:
- Birney Elementary, which increased its scores by an average of 16.5 points, from 57.2 to 73.7.
- Compton Elementary increased its scores by an average of 14 points, from 64.3 to 78.3.
- Milford Elementary increased its scores by an average by 16.5 points, from 69.1 to 85.6.
- Norton Park Elementary increased its scores by an average of 16.2 points, from 64 to 80.2.
- Powder Springs Elementary increased its scores by an average of 15.4 points, from 61.9 to 77.3.
- Barber Middle increased its scores by an average of 9.1 points, from 75.8 to 84.9.
- Garrett Middle increased its scores by an average of 14.6 points, from 60 to 74.6.
Title I schools are those that receive federal funding after being identified as having high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families.
Title I Reward Schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I schools in the state and must maintain the performance of their economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners to be recognized, according to Meghan Frick, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Education.
These schools, based on the last three years of CCRPI scores, have been identified as some of the lowest-performing Title I schools. They earn reward designation based on improvements to their CCRPI scores from the previous year, Frick said.
Marietta officials say their schools' improvements show significant gains for their student bodies.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the improvements are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of administration, teachers and other staff at the schools.
There is still room for improvement at some schools in both districts, according to state education department.
African American and economically disadvantaged students at West Side Elementary School were identified as groups who need additional support, based on CCRPI scores.
And the state also pointed out that Cobb Horizon High School, an alternative high school in Cobb with a graduation rate at 32.6%, should aim higher.
Cobb Horizon enrolls a maximum of 450 students, according to its website.
Though the graduation rate is lower than other schools in the district, 82% of the students who attend Cobb Horizon were previously off track for graduation, according to district spokesperson Nan Kiel.
"Thanks to the non-traditional school’s self-paced and blended model that focuses on the individual student, Cobb Horizon students see a path to graduation," she said in an emailed statement.
Kiel said instructors at Cobb Horizon will continue to provide "individualized support" to their students, who have often faced "trials and adversity," to get them to the graduation stage.
More than 140 students have graduated from the school since it opened last year, and another 50 are expected to graduate this month, she said.
