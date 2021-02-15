Cobb police are investigating a shooting near Austell where they say a man shot two others and himself.
Officer Shenise Barner, a spokesperson for Cobb County Police Department, said police responded at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot in a home on Peel Castle Lane. They found three men with gunshot wounds, who were all taken to a hospital.
Sgt. Wayne Delk told the MDJ that one of the men shot the other two, an adult and a juvenile, who have since died, and himself. The shooter, who police have not publicly identified, is still hospitalized in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation.
