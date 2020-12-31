Two men were injured Wednesday in a wreck on Mableton Parkway after one fled a traffic stop.
Mableton's Kasey Jones fled a traffic stop shortly before 8 p.m., according to Cobb police. While trying to exit the Sierra Forest Apartment Complex onto Mableton Parkway, he did not yield to incoming traffic, colliding with 27-year-old Carey Sullivan of Mableton.
Jones was taken to Wellstar Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries and will be taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center upon his release, police said.
Sullivan was taken to Kennestone with "serious injuries."
The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating, and anyone with information regarding the wreck should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.