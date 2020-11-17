Two men were injured Sunday morning when their motorcycle left its lane during a curve on Kemp Road off Jamerson Road in northern Cobb County, according to Cobb police.
According to investigators, at 7:13 a.m. a silver 2017 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle traveling eastbound on Kemp Road approaching Blackwater Way failed to maintain its line while negotiating a right curve. The Yamaha exited the roadway at the northern edge, entering a grass lawn. The driver and passenger of the bike “separated” from it, and the motorcycle continued into a neighboring yard.
The driver, Devin Baker, 24, of Marietta, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, Walton Wade, 19, of Palmetto, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
(1) comment
Speeding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.