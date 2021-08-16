Two people were sent to the hospital after a Sunday morning crash at the corner of Powers Ferry and Terrell Mill roads, Cobb Police said Monday. One person suffered serious injuries and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the wreck, which police said was caused by a car running a red light.
Per police, a yellow 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Powers Ferry in the right lane around 7:09 a.m. Sunday.
A red 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling west on Terrell Mill Road in the right lane. The Subaru “disregarded a red traffic light signal.” The Dodge, shown a green light, entered the intersection, and the front right of the Subaru struck the front left of the Dodge, police said.
The Subaru spun counterclockwise and came to rest in the middle of the intersection while the Dodge spun slightly counterclockwise coming to rest in front of the southbound left turn lanes of Powers Ferry.
The Subaru driver, David Toohill, 59, of Marietta, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The Dodge driver, Mayque Pereira, 28, of Marietta, was taken to Kennestone with serious injuries.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
