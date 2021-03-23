Cobb police are investigating a shooting at Cumberland Mall that left two people injured Tuesday evening, one of them a child.
Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department, said the shooting involved "two separate suspect vehicles that already left the scene."
One victim was shot in the leg, the other in the foot, Delk said, adding that investigators are at the mall and will provide information as is becomes available.
This is a developing story.
