State health officials and Gov. Brian Kemp have confirmed two cases of the coronavirus in Fulton County. These are the first confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, in Georgia.
The two Fulton County residents live in the same household and are being isolated at home with other residents to keep the illness from spreading, according to the governor's office. One of the residents recently returned from Italy.
Health officials at the Georgia Department of Public Health say they're working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious. People who are identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by a health department epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to a news release.
Kemp spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about the two confirmed cases earlier this evening, his office reported, and the governor’s Coronavirus Task Force was briefed via conference call at about 9:30 p.m.
At 10 p.m., Gov. Kemp held a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol with Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, State Epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek, Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson, and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
“Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario. Already, state health officials have established contact with these individuals to gather more information, monitor their condition, and determine any exposure,” Kemp said. “They are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risks moving forward. We remain in constant communication with our partners at all levels of government, and we will continue to update members of the public as information becomes available.”
Dr. Toomey said health officials knew Georgia would likely have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the state has prepared. However, she said, the immediate risk of the flu-like disease to the rest of the state remains low.
“I cannot emphasize enough the need for all Georgians to follow the simple precautions that DPH always urges to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses,” Toomey said.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms appear within two to fourteen days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing. Those considered at risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 or individuals in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
Best Practices, according to health officials
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Health officials are urging those who have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of their travel to call their health care providers or local health department immediately. They are asking the same if residents suspect they've come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.
For updated information about COVID-19, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html. Find answers to frequently asked questions at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
