Aug. 24—Patak Meat Products, a south Cobb butcher on Ewing Road near Austell, was damaged by a fire Monday night, the Cobb County Fire Department said. Units were dispatched at 10:46 p.m. to the shop and found heavy fire coming from the center of the building. Firefighters attacked and extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported, the department said. The front side of the building, ...