Marietta firefighters rescued two people stranded on a balcony during an apartment fire near Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus Sunday night, fire officials told the MDJ.
No injuries were reported.
Marietta Fire Chief Tim Milligan said firefighters were dispatched to Campus Edge Apartments, at 950 Hudson Road, around 7:40 p.m. and used a ladder to help the two people off the balcony.
Milligan said the fire is under investigation.
