A pair of developers are seeking county permission for two mixed-use projects that would add almost 700 apartments and a hotel to the Cumberland area.
The Cobb County Planning Commission will consider both at its monthly hearing Tuesday.
Flournoy Development Group is seeking a rezoning that would allow it to put a five-story, 340-unit apartment building on four acres beside The Battery Atlanta. The building would include a combined 6,000 square feet of office and retail space.
Nearby, NGI Acquisitions hopes to build a five-story, mixed-use building with 325 apartments, 18 two-story townhomes on 4.3 acres just south of the intersection of I-75 and I-285.
Zoning department staff have recommended approval of both.
Commissioners will also hear a handful of zoning requests they had held at their June hearing.
Traton, LLC has proposed putting 83 attached townhomes on 10 acres off Riverside Parkway, just south of its intersection with Blair Ridge Road and about three miles from Six Flags Over Georgia.
On June 2, Planning Commission Chairman Galt Porter asked Traton to cut the density of the proposed subdivision in half.
Echoing county staff, Porter said the proposal did not comply with the county’s land use map, which calls for a density of no more than five units per acre on the property. Traton’s proposal was well above that, at more than eight units per acre.
Planning commissioners also told developer Seven Springs in June to downsize a proposed senior housing subdivision near the Paulding County border in west Cobb, just south of Macland Road.
Seven Springs originally proposed 61 units on the 15-acre site and had, in response to staff and planning commissioner feedback, reduced the number of units twice: first to 55, then to 46. According to a document submitted by the developer's attorney July 1, the number of units has been reduced further to 38.
The residential senior living zoning category stipulates that homeowners must be 55 years old or older.
According to attorney Kevin Moore, the homes would sell in the $300,000 to $500,000 range.
Area resident Anita “Linda” Beshers said at the June hearing Seven Springs had not done enough to assuage her concerns about stormwater runoff, traffic, and the strain additional housing would place on local resources such as fire and police departments.
While saying she was not opposed to development per se, “it’s not mandatory that it all be built out very high density,” she told planning commissioners. “In the long run, there will be issues with such dense development. We learned this from the virus and all.”
Commissioners will also consider a rezoning request from Toll Southeast LP Company, which has proposed putting 104 single-family houses on 55 acres off Macland Road, about one mile from its intersection with Ernest W. Barrett Parkway. Its proposal was held at the June hearing to allow the company more time to negotiate with area residents.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body and can only make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners, which has the final say over rezoning cases.
