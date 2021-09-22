Two people are dead from gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute and police standoff at a west Cobb home, the Cobb County Police Department said.
Police responded to a domestic dispute around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Brinkley Road, located off Antioch Road in the Lost Mountain area. Reports indicated a male family member had fired a gun, police said. Several other family members were outside the home when police arrived, and the male suspect had barricaded himself inside.
The suspect refused to come out, police said. Cobb County SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded, and police said they negotiated with the suspect for hours.
At some point, the suspect stopped responding to calls, according to police. Officers entered part of the home and found a woman on the ground who had been shot dead.
Shortly after 3 a.m., SWAT officers “made a full entry into the home.” Inside, they found the male suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police did not identify the two people killed or clarify the relationship between the man and woman as of Wednesday morning. Cobb Police said more details are forthcoming.
