Two seniors in the Cobb County School District have been named National Merit Scholars.
Tianyue Xu, a senior at Walton High School, and Angie Y. Zhu, a senior at Wheeler High School, were both awarded corporate-sponsored scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
They are winners in a program honoring 840 distinguished high school seniors throughout the country, sponsored by 107 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations, according to a news release. Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university, and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year.
Xu, who plans to attend Princeton University and study law, won the National Merit State Farm Companies Foundation Scholarship.
"I am truly honored to have received this prestigious award and am grateful for the support of my family, teachers and friends," Xu said. "Being recognized for my hard work and academic achievements is a humbling experience, and I hope to continue making positive contributions to my community and society as a whole. Thanks National Merit Scholarship and State Farm Companies Foundation for the opportunity!"
Zhu, who plans to pursue a career in finance, won the National Merit Norfolk Southern Scholarship.
"She's been in the magnet program all four years and will graduate with the magnet seal," said Chris Walstead, the magnet program coordinator at Wheeler. "She was in the top 1% in the state for PSAT scores."
The program begins with the top 50,000 highest scoring students from the PSAT. From that group, 16,000 semifinalists are selected and given the opportunity to apply for a scholarship. Students are evaluated based on their academic performance in high school, their SAT or ACT score, and an essay. Schools submit information on students' academic record, honors and awards. A little less than half of the roughly 15,000 finalists will win scholarships.
There are three types of National Merit Scholarships — National Merit $2,500 scholarships, corporate-sponsored scholarships and college-sponsored scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.