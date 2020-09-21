A Smyrna real estate agent and a Powder Springs man are among a dozen people from Georgia charged with conducting a multi-year mortgage fraud scheme, the Justice Department announced.
According to federal prosecutors, over the span of more than four years, real estate agents Robert Kelske, of Smyrna, and Eric Hill, of Tyrone, helped over 100 people gain mortgage approvals based on fabricated documents and false information.
Many of the loans are insured by the Federal Housing Administration resulting in claims being paid for mortgages that have gone through loan modification.
“These defendants allegedly used their knowledge of the real estate lending process to manipulate the system for their own benefit,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a statement. “Mortgage fraudsters threaten the soundness of the real estate market in our community. We will investigate and charge anyone who takes advantage of our mortgage lending system for their own personal gain.”
According to Pak, the indictment, and other information presented in court, the listing agents represented a large nationwide home builder, and helped more than 100 homebuyers who were unqualified for a mortgage submit fraudulent loan applications to convince lenders to fund mortgages. Hill and Kelske instructed the homebuyers as to what type of assets they needed to claim to have in the bank, and what type of employment and income they needed to submit in their mortgage applications.
Document fabricators, including defendants Fawziyyah Connor and Stephanie Hogan, were part of the scheme and altered bank statements to inflate the buyer's assets and created bank entries showing direct deposits from fake employers, according to prosecutors. The document fabricators also generated fake earnings statements that matched the direct deposit entries to make it appear that the homebuyer was earning income, from a fake employer, and others falsely verified the fake employment, responding to phone calls and emails from lenders. Jerod Little, Renee Little, Maurice Lawson, Todd Taylor, Paige McDaniel and Donald Fontenot are charged with acting as employment verifiers. Hill and Kelske coordinated false information given to lenders to make sure it was consistent, according to Pak.
Two other real estate agents, Anthony Richard and Cephus Chapman, are accused of falsely representing homebuyers as their selling agents to receive commissions. According to prosecutors, the agents would tell closing attorneys they would not be available for the closing and send wire instructions for the commissions, giving most of their commission money to Hill or Kelske.
The following defendants have been charged:
- Eric Hill, 50, of Tyrone, Georgia (charged by Information)
- Robert Kelske, 52, of Smyrna
- Fawziyyah Connor, 41, of Tyrone
- Stephanie Hogan, 57, of Norcross
- Jerod Little, 42, of McDonough
- Renee Little, 33, of McDonough
- Maurice Lawson, 36, of Powder Springs
- Todd Taylor, 54, of Fairburn
- Paige McDaniel, 49, of Stockbridge
- Donald Fontenot, 52, of Locust Grove (charged by Information)
- Anthony Richard, 44, of Locust Grove
- Cephus Chapman, 49, of Warner Robins
The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General, and Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Prout is prosecuting the case.
