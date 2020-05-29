A Marietta man and his associate are behind bars after police stopped one man for a routine traffic violation and found more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle.
The other man was arrested after surveillance by the Department of Homeland Security, along with a task force made up of agents from multiple local police departments.
Richard DeLaCruz, 37, of Marietta and Jhoel Garcia-Mendoza, 34, of Douglasville, are being held without bond at the Cobb jail on weapons possession and drug trafficking charges, according to jail records.
Cobb police officers stopped DeLaCruz around midnight on May 22, after an officer spotted a broken taillight on the car he was driving near the intersection of Maxham and Old Alabama roads in Austell, his arrest warrant shows.
DeLaCruz was arrested when officers found in the back of his black Ford pickup truck 1,012.4 grams of the extremely potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, police say.
DeLaCruz's warrant lists Garcia-Mendoza as a co-defendant.
Warrants show Garcia-Mendoza was arrested at an Austell home on Sherrel Court around midnight on May 22, after three days of surveillance by investigators with the Department of Homeland Security, as well as Marietta, Smyrna and Cobb police.
On the afternoon of May 22, agents observed Garcia-Mendoza leaving on foot the home where he'd been staying. Police say as he reached the end of Sherrel Court, he was picked up by a white Cadillac Escalade SUV. Less than two hours later, agents observed the black Ford truck they would later pull over leaving the residence where Garcia-Mendoza had been staying.
"Based off of this evidence it is clear ... that (Garcia-Mendoza) did take part in the receiving, preparing and trafficking of the located fentanyl," an arrest warrant reads.
Jail records show that Garcia-Mendoza is also subject to a detainment order by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which means he will be transfered into the custody of ICE once he has been released from criminal custody in Cobb.
Fentanyl is often used to relieve severe pain in patients with advanced cancer, and its potency is 50 to 100 times that of morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says the drug is often sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is also often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product, "with or without the user’s knowledge," to increase its euphoric effects, and can lead to fatal overdose, even in small amounts, the federal agency says.
