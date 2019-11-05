Twenty women graduated on Nov. 1 from the Cobb County Community Services Board's Women's Treatment and Recovery Support program.
WTRS is a highly structured, gender-specific, trauma responsive program that offers intensive services to pregnant women and women with children who are 18 years and older who have substance use disorders. The event marked a very special occasion as program participants completed the program. Over 100 people attended the ceremony at Worship with Wonders Church in Marietta.
One of the graduates is Sydney S., who has a bright future ahead. The brightest light just might be seeing the daughter she has not seen in five years.
“I had a lot to trauma in my life,” said Sydney, who entered the program a year ago. “I am in recovery now and will graduate from college shortly. This program taught me how to deal with the events in my life that led me here. They [the WTRS team] taught me coping skills to help give my daughters a better life.”
Christina Bell, director of residential services at CCCSB said that because of the desire of the women to seek recovery, eight drug-free babies were born to mothers in the graduating class, and 44 children’s lives are now changed because these mothers had the courage to finish the program.
“We watch women come into WTRS broken and beaten down, on the verge of giving up, but holding onto a glimmer of hope that says, ‘I can do this,’” Bell said. “After completing the program, we have women who now work towards or have completed college or professional career programs. We watch women become taxpayers and homeowners - productive members of society, who give back to the community through service work. Some of our graduates are looking to give back by working toward becoming peer specialists and professional addiction counselors.”
Through WTRS, individuals are empowered to get treatment and maintain their recovery, obtain and maintain employment, and consistently meet familial responsibilities.
CCCSB assists in treatment, recovery and therapeutic childcare. They also help in resolving legal obligations and make referrals for safe, affordable housing to set up a seamless transition when individuals complete the program. CCCSB works with the Department of Family & Children Services and the courts to safely transition children back into the care of their mothers, as appropriate.
Priority admission is given to pregnant mothers, IV users, individuals in inpatient treatment and Cobb County residents.
For Sydney, her daughters were the motivation for staying in the program and giving back is a goal she looks forward to achieving.
“I plan on getting my peer support license,” Sydney said. “I want to help give back by helping others like me get through this.”
