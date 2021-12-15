MARIETTA — Before an audience of high school students, Steve “Thunder” Tumlin took the oath of office Wednesday for his fourth consecutive term as mayor of the Gem City.

Once he begins his fourth term in January, Tumlin will become the longest-serving mayor in Marietta history. Since John Heyward Glover was elected the first mayor of Marietta in 1852, only one of the more than 40 mayors since then has served as long as Tumlin — Samuel J. Welsch, who served two terms from 1948-1955, then a third term from 1960-63.

Tumlin was reelected with 57% of the approximately 8,700 votes cast in the November election, defeating his opponent, Ward 6 Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly.

Joined by family members and officials from the city and school system, Tumlin was sworn in by Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge S. Lark Ingram.

Tumlin chose Marietta High School, he said, because Marietta City Schools is “the soul of this city.” Both the mayor and Judge Ingram are MHS alumni.

“Hopefully, they’ll work hard and study hard, and be a mayor or a judge some day,” Tumlin said. “It was partly motivational for the kids.”

The sense of community the school system brings is part of why Tumlin enjoys serving as mayor, he said.

“Marietta High’s probably our most successful melting pot of what’s good about this community,” Tumlin said.

The mayor, 74, hopes to hit the ground running in January, when two new people will join the City Council. Some of the staffing issues the city has had, especially among police, have been ameliorated, he added.

Tumlin also cited the millions in federal funds being allocated to cities as an exciting prospect.

“We’re gonna have opportunities to address affordable housing, to address infrastructure, because the federal government’s been very gracious,” Tumlin said. “And also still keep one eye on COVID. I mean, that has been a nightmare for all of us.”

