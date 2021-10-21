Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin has raised slightly more money, about $40,000, than his challenger, Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who has raised about $37,000 for her bid, according to the most recent campaign finance reports filed.
The two candidates will face off on Nov. 2, when the entire Marietta City Council is also on the ballot.
The race is nonpartisan, so neither candidate is running under a party label. In general, however, Tumlin, a former Republican state representative, has received financial support from Republicans. Kelly, meanwhile, has received more support from Democrats.
As of the Sept. 30 deadline, the mayor had about $9,000 on hand, having spent a little more than $31,000. Kelly had about $18,000 on hand, having spent nearly $19,000.
The next filing deadline is Oct. 25.
Tumlin, 74, has held office for three terms and works as a lawyer and certified public accountant. Kelly, 50, has served two terms on council and is the senior resident manager of environmental health and safety at Anheuser-Busch.
The MDJ listed all contributions $500 or more.
Contributions to Tumlin
Tumlin’s largest donations, all for $2,800, have come from Richard T. Burke, founder of UnitedHealth Group, Jon Burke of Kennesaw and the campaign of former state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta.
Tumlin’s predecessor as mayor, Bill Dunaway, gave $1,000. Tumlin’s other $1,000 contributors were Kraft Mark Homes, J.R. Fowler III, whose family owns Peoples Financial, Phyllis Gingrey Collins, a lawyer, and Linda Harrell.
Real estate developer Fortress Builders gave Tumlin $250. Two other companies that gave $250 each, W & H Investments, LLC and Harmony VDL, LLC, are affiliated with Fortress Builders.
The following donors contributed $500 to Tumlin:
- Campaign of Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker
- Robin Burruss, president, Tip Top Poultry
- Jennifer Sweat Prange, Realtor, Johnny Walker Realty
- Hansell “Hap” Smith, partner at Smith, Tumlin, McCurley & Patrick, P.C. (Tumlin’s law firm)
- Trey Mosgovoy, manager, Dozier Crane and Rigging
- Former Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman Gary Bottoms
- Matthew Woods, wealth advisor, Waypoint Wealth Counsel
- Neely and Kathy Young
- Sandra Burke
- Edward Milligan
- Charles Anderson
Contributions to Kelly
Kelly’s largest donations, for $2,800, are from Kim Gresh, president of S.A. White Oil Company, LFC Trucking of Oxford, North Carolina (Kelly’s hometown) and Ben Saunders, a Washington, D.C.-based engineer.
Kelly has received $1,000 donations from Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, former state Sen. Doug Stoner, D-Smyrna; Enrico Washington, a vice president at Lithonia-based Construction Works; LaVerta Cooper; Patricia Echols, a private investigator; Ashley Rutland, an Anheuser-Busch colleague; Vote Mama PAC, a Democratic group that supports mothers running for office; Ben Persons, lawyer at Persons Law Firm; and Marion Savic, who owns The Local Exchange and North Park Gallery; and Val May.
Kelly listed in-kind donations from DemX media, a media consultant that supports Democratic and progressive candidates. DemX produced a campaign video for Kelly with an estimated value of $1,000.
Marietta attorney Justin O’Dell is Kelly’s campaign manager. His firm, O’Dell & O’Neal Attorneys, donated $1,500 to Kelly and also lent Kelly space for an event, listed as an in-kind donation at an estimated value of $1,046.
The following donors contributed $500 to Kelly:
- State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna
- State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs
- Campaign of Brett Harrell, a former Republican state representative from Snellville
- John Silvey, who is challenging Marietta Councilman Grif Chalfant
- Cortina Harris, owner, Vex Sports
- George and Ann Suarez, owners, Hoboken Bagel
- Gwynne Mayo, assistant vice president, Zurich North America
- Myron Beck, general manager, Land Rover
- Paul Gilreath, dentist
- Blair Waldron, dentist
- Yvette Harris, nurse, Anthem
- David Perez, chiropractor, Orleans Chiropractic Clinic
- Tim Ward
Former Ward 5 Marietta Councilman James Dodd gave Kelly $150.
Expenditures
Of the roughly $50,000 spent in the race, most has gone to standard campaign expenditures. The candidates have spent money on qualifying fees, yard signs, stickers, website design, door printing, T-shirts, door hangers, mailers, parade banners and food for campaign events.
Both candidates have paid to sponsor Marietta High School teams including football, basketball and lacrosse.
Tumlin gave about $950 to Peyton Clark for fans, stickers and consulting services. Clark is the former campaign manager of Bert Reeves and has worked for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston.
The mayor also spent $1,350 to host an event at the Marietta Educational Garden Center.
He also spent about $325 on plaques to give out at the “Mayor’s Awards” for Marietta City Schools students.
Tumlin’s campaign spent $250 to sponsor the Cobb GOP at the Marietta Fourth of July parade, while Kelly spent about $84 to sponsor a local labor union chapter, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, at the same event.
Kelly spent $2,300 to have McLeod Media produce a campaign video and paid $300 to the state Democratic Party to use Votebuilder, a database used to contact Democratic voters.
