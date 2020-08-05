MARIETTA — Marietta was off to a strong start this year before it was hit with the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown, Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin said. Still, he's optimistic the city will see better days and credits healthcare workers and city employees for seeing it through so far.
Tumlin told members of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, Marietta Rotary Club, and anyone else watching his "State of the City" address Wednesday from the Marietta Hotel and Conference Center that the year started out great, with the community celebrating achievements including the Marietta High School Blue Devil's state championship win in football. The city's farmers market was recognized by the state Department of Agriculture, and municipal employees completed sidewalks around the Marietta Square at Roswell and Waddell streets.
When people in Marietta began to come down with COVID-19 infections, the city's healthcare workers at places like Wellstar Kennestone Hospital showed up to help, Tumlin said.
The mayor also praised the roughly 80 city employees who continued to provide services, such as water, power, public safety and trash, during the shutdowns of March and April:
"We have some outstanding heroes that kept this city going," he said.
Even during the pandemic, the city collected accolades for some of its projects and has seen some new developments.
The mayor pointed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital opening its new emergency department late last month. The $126 million, 263,000-square-foot facility will nearly double the hospital's trauma and emergency capacity, health system officials report.
"As mayor, I would like to point out this is a tremendous economic contributor to our city," Tumlin said. "We're delighted that Wellstar Kennestone chose to be right here in Marietta."
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, the mayor pro tem, was elected third vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association earlier in July. Kelly is in line to become president of the 500+ member city organization in 2023.
Marietta's Elizabeth Porter Park earned a spot in the All-America Cities Hall of Fame.
The city also became home this summer to the first Georgia Grown To-Go drive-thru farmers market event, which was held at various locations with vendors from across the state.
For a full video of the mayor's "State of the City" address, visit the Cobb Chamber's Facebook page.
