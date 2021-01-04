Cobb County expects to have counted the majority of its votes Tuesday night, just hours after the polls close in the most-watched runoff election in recent memory.
All in-person votes and most of the county’s absentee votes will be counted Tuesday, according to county elections director Janine Eveler. Absentee ballots that arrive on Election Day, as well as provisional ballots and votes from citizens living abroad, will take the next couple of days to count, and a final tally isn’t expected until Jan. 11, Eveler said.
The runoff will determine partisan control of the U.S. Senate. It will also decide one seat on the state’s five-member Public Service Commission, which regulates Georgia utilities.
Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are running against Democrat challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
In the race for a seat on the Public Service Commission, incumbent Lauren McDonald, a Republican, is fighting off a challenge from Democrat Daniel Blackman.
As of Monday morning, 114,096 county residents had cast an in-person ballot during the three-week early voting period, which ended New Year’s Eve, and another 116,747 people had cast an absentee ballot by mail.
At the end of early voting for the November election, Cobb ballots cast in-person reached 174,379; the total number of ballots submitted was 310,012.
Those voting on Election Day must bring their photo ID, Eveler said, and head to their assigned precinct. Voters can confirm the location of their assigned precinct at the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
Voters can still leave a completed absentee ballot at one of the county's 16 ballot drop boxes until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who have applied for an absentee ballot but haven't used it should bring it with them if they vote in person.
Eveler said lines would vary by precinct, but voters could expect slightly longer lines than they experienced during the Nov. 3 general election, which had relatively light election-day turnout.
Cobb's 141 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
