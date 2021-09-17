Citing social distancing requirements, next week's Cobb Board of Commissioners zoning hearing will be divided into two segments.
Instead of a single, unified session where all cases are heard in sequential order, the board has elected to split the hearing into morning and afternoon sessions. The cases will be heard as follows:
Morning Session: Z-28, Z-72 (2020), Z-23, and Z-26.
Afternoon Session: Z-31, Z-40, OB-45, and OB-48.
"There are several agenda items of interest and the meeting room is currently under social distancing occupancy limits," the county said in a news release. "Some spectators may be asked to stay outside the meeting room or watch in overflow rooms until their case of interest is called."
Case Z-72 is the hotly debated development backed by Northpoint Ministries in east Cobb, a case likely to draw dozens of attendees on its own.
