President Donald Trump’s blunt disapproval of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to let certain businesses reopen in limited ways is only complicating the decisions of many owners, workers and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With Georgia’s reported coronavirus cases rising past 21,000 and Cobb’s reaching about 1,300 on Thursday, reopening was already mired in tough choices.
Kemp is allowing elective medical procedures to resume Friday and the close-contact businesses he had ordered closed may reopen, including barber shops, nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and massage therapists. On Monday, limited in-restaurant dining may resume and movie theaters may reopen. All the businesses are subject to a list of restrictions including separating workers and enhanced sanitation.
Kemp has defended his order, but he’s been widely criticized, with Trump saying Wednesday that he told Kemp by phone that “I totally disagree” with the decision.
The move is driven in part by economic concerns. Georgia processed another 244,000 unemployment claims last week. In the five weeks since the crisis began, 1.1 million Georgians have filed for unemployment — more than one-fifth of the state’s workforce. The U.S. Labor Department said that based on workers with unemployment insurance, a group that excludes a significant number of workers, Georgia has the fourth-highest unemployment rate in the U.S. To compensate, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said workers can now earn up to $300 a week without losing any jobless benefits, up from $55 previously. Butler emphasized workers who are called back to work but don’t want to return may still be able to receive jobless benefits.
Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that businesses have a choice, as long as they’re following health guidelines. And, she said, with many businesses suffering and sky-high unemployment, it’s important that the economy reopens safely and businesses can get help recovering.
Mason said the Cobb Chamber’s recovery taskforce, advocacy, resources and support will help business owners throughout the process.
“My advice to each business considering opening is to evaluate if you are able to abide by the safety guidelines and consider all factors from our health experts to determine and choose the right time for you,” she said.
Even still, for local restaurant owners and businesses, uncertainty surrounds the next few weeks of business.
Jim Tidwell is the owner of the popular breakfast and lunch destination on Marietta Square, The Marietta Local.
Tidwell said he was shocked when the governor announced restaurants would be able to reopen for dine-in services on Monday, saying it feels “too soon.”
He said he won’t be opening up, even though it may be legal, because he’s not sure yet whether it is safe to do so. Tidwell said he will, however, be watching other Marietta restaurants’ openings to see what their traffic is like.
County hairdressers and barbers are mixed over whether to take advantage of Kemp’s order.
“I have decided to remain closed for a while beyond this coming Friday,” said Crystal Roberts, the owner of Adell’s Natural Hair Salon in Austell. “Merely because I believe that reopening is premature and still very dangerous. ... With numbers still on the incline, no vaccine in place, and even simple testing for coronavirus still questionable, I see no safe space to enter into.”
Others, such as Christina Herrera, director of operations at Three-13 Salon in Marietta, said they would take extensive safety precautions as outlined by the Georgia Board of Cosmetology and Barbers and that reopening would help employees.
“The people in this industry have been hit really hard with the closures,” she said. “We’ve been closed 30 days. It will be 33 days on Friday when we reopen. All of our employees have been receiving temporary unemployment, but it was a fraction of their paychecks, which is really difficult for them to survive on and pay their bills,” said Christina Herrera, Three-13’s director of operations.”
