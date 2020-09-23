President Donald Trump will visit Georgia on Friday, a Republican official confirmed.
Major political figures visiting Georgia often land at Cobb’s Dobbins Air Reserve Base, but Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd said he hadn’t been briefed on the president’s visit and did not know its purpose or whether he would land at Dobbins.
Shepherd said he heard the president may attend a Black Voices of Trump event, though it wasn’t likely to be in Cobb County.
According to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday, Trump and his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, former Vice President Joe Biden, are virtually tied, with Trump’s 47 to 46 lead well within the poll’s margin of error.
It may not be the president’s only visit to the Atlanta metro area this month.
The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority conference, which begins next week, has been moved from its normal location in Washington to the Cobb Galleria.
Trump has spoken at every Road to Majority conference since assuming the presidency, Shepherd noted, though he has yet to be confirmed as speaker this year.
