Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, was named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Monday by President Donald Trump.
Christine will replace another Trump appointee, attorney Byung Pak, who announced his immediate resignation early Monday without explanation. Pak served three years as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
Christine will serve as U.S. Attorney for both of Georgia's districts. He was nominated by Trump to head the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia in 2017. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia, and his law degree from Samford University.
