President Donald’s Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak in Kennesaw on Monday as part of his father’s reelection campaign.
The campaign did not immediately return a request for comment as to whether the event will continue in light of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, which was announced early Friday.
According to the news release announcing the visit, Trump Jr. will address a crowd at the Governor’s Gun Club, at 1005 Cobb Place Boulevard in Kennesaw.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak at 4:20 p.m.
