Donald Trump Jr. and state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, a candidate for lieutenant governor, will campaign at the Strand Theatre this week.
Advertised as "an event about the state of America,” the two will share the stage at the Strand starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday.
Jones, one of several Republicans vying for the lieutenant governor’s seat in 2022, received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump earlier this month. Incumbent Geoff Duncan is not seeking reelection.
Also vying for next year’s Republican nomination for lieutenant governor are state Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, and GOP activist Jeanne Seaver of Savannah.
Interested parties should visit https://events.donjr.com/events/donald-trump-jr-event-in-marietta-ga to learn more.
