Former President Donald Trump told a radio show Tuesday that NFL Hall of Famer Herschel Walker will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock.
“Well he told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. “I had dinner with him a week ago, he’s a great guy, he’s a patriot and he’s a very loyal person, he’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I tell you.”
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Walker had not said whether he would run.
Walker, ranked the greatest college football player of all time by Bleacher Report and second greatest by ESPN, stumped for Trump during the former president’s re-election bid and was one of the keynote speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
“I think beating him would be very tough, and I think he’s going to run,” Trump said.
Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black; Latham Saddler, an Atlanta banking executive; and Kelvin King, a small business owner and Air Force veteran from Atlanta have already announced their intention to run for Warnock’s seat.
Other Republicans weighing a challenge to Warnock include U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter of Savannah and Drew Ferguson of West Point. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and former Rep. Doug Collins, who clashed in a Senate race last year eventually won by Warnock, have decided not to run in 2022.
— Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report
(1) comment
YES!! Keep running over 'em Herschel!! Flatten Warnock like a pancake!!
