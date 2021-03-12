Atlanta Braves fans will soon be able to watch their team from the stands in Truist Park for the first time since fall 2019.
On April 9, when they face off against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves will open the ballpark at 33% capacity, the team announced Friday.
Capacity will be revisited for each homestand, according to the team.
“After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to Truist Park beginning on April 9th,” Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Braves, said in a release. “Baseball has had a healing affect over the course of our history, and we look forward to be a place where our fans can come, have fun and enjoy cheering on their favorite team in a welcoming environment.”
After a presale for A-List Members and single-game ticket buyers who had previously purchased April tickets, a general on-sale will be available to the general public starting 10 a.m. March 30 at www.braves.com/tickets.
Modified seating will be done in socially distanced pods around the ballpark, mainly two or four seats. Additional health and safety measures include wearing masks when not actively eating or drinking, contactless mobile ticketing and ordering, and enhanced sanitation.
For more information about the Braves' safety plan, which was developed with guidance from infectious disease experts at Emory Healthcare, visit www.braves.com/letsplay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.