CUMBERLAND — The Atlanta Braves’ stadium in Cobb County has a new name, but it could be months before that is reflected in the many road signs directing traffic to the Cumberland venue.
SunTrust Park was renamed Truist Park last week, in line with the merger of Atlanta-based SunTrust and North-Carolina BB&T banks to create the Truist bank.
There are over 30 road signs featuring the stadium’s name, according to Georgia Department of Transportation staff, who did a recent count.
At least 15 ground-mounted and “span wire” signs list SunTrust Park, and 19 additional overhead signs are on interstates 285 and 75, Tori Brown, the department’s spokesperson for metro Atlanta, told the MDJ.
“Typically the updating of signs due to a name change such as this would be the responsibility of the venue owner,” she said Tuesday.
The Braves have just submitted their application for the changes to the state transportation department, and will ultimately bear the cost of the work.
It is likely to be months, even as long as a year, before all signs correctly identify Truist Park, after any necessary design plans have been drawn, permits granted for lane closures, and contractors have finished the physical work.
It is the state transportation department who issues permits for such activity, Brown said.
Some SunTrust Park signs have already been taken down at the venue itself, although many others could take months to replace.
Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said at the Truist Park name reveal on Jan. 14 that there are “well over” 100 signs at the ballpark with the SunTrust name.
“Then there’s everything from business cards and letterheads and stationery to uniforms and merchandise and all sorts of things,” Schiller said. “So if you add up all those things together, it’s not an overnight process. It’ll take some time.”
Schiller said some of the larger signs, like the one that will be placed on top of the video board above the field, will be in place before the Braves’ first home game on April 3.
Others, like the largest sign that sits on the canopy of the stadium, will take an “extra large crane,” and some complex engineering, Schiller said, adding that it will still be in place before the end of the upcoming season.
Braves representatives said all Truist branding would be completed by opening day of the 2021 season.
