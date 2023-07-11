MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Apr 6, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; A general view of the park during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 Dale Zanine
0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Bill Hicks
William Hicks

You stink, Ron Manfred and the brass at MLB. You politicized the greatest game and you owe the city of Atlanta, the State of Georgia a big time apology. Personally I hope you keep it away from here so our Braves can continue to thumb their noses at you by keep winning World Series. We'd much rather play in and host a World Series vs the All Star Game.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription