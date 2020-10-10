A truck overturned at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Windy Hill Road in Smyrna on Saturday morning.
In a social media post published to the Smyrna Police Department’s Facebook page, police showed a photo of the overturned truck and a white Jeep sport utility vehicle that was damaged in the crash. According to police, the crash did not result in any serious injuries.
“SPD is wrapping up an accident investigation at Atlanta Road and Windy Hill Road,” police wrote in the post. “Despite the way the SUV and the truck appear, we are relieved no one was seriously injured.”
Smyrna police did not provide additional details about the crash and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the MDJ.
In the Facebook post, police cautioned Smyrna residents to drive safely in wet conditions.
“With all the rain last night and the rain continuing today, the roads are very wet and slippery,” police said in the social media post. “Please slow down, allow extra time for (braking), and pay attention.”
According to police, most accidents take place because of speed, distracted driving and misjudgment.
