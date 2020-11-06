A pickup truck crashed into the garage of an Acworth house on Friday, bending the garage door and damaging house siding, according to police.
The white cab of the truck crashed head on into the closed garage door of a home at Clubhouse Court and Tennis Court Lane in Acworth. The crash did not result in any injuries.
The truck, which is owned by a tree removal service, had a yellow wood chipper hitched to the back. The truck and attached wood chipper were parked on a nearby hill, then the driverless vehicle rolled down the hill and into the garage door.
According to police, the landscaping crew that parked the truck was working nearby when the vehicle rolled away. It is unclear if a mechanical error caused the truck to leave its parked position without a driver, police said.
