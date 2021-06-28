A storm system which was headed for the Georgia coast Monday night could make its way to Cobb County by Tuesday morning, though likely in a much-weakened form.
Tropical Storm Danny was upgraded from tropical depression status by the National Weather Service around 3 p.m. Monday. The system was likely to make landfall north of Savannah around 8 p.m., and continue on a northwesterly course toward Athens.
Cobb County government posted an advisory Monday afternoon warning the remnants of the system could bring heavy rains and flash floods to the area.
