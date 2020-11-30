A proposed expansion of housing and office space next to Truist Park will get its first hearing Tuesday when it comes before the Cobb County Planning Commission.
Developers SK Commercial Realty and Nebraska-based Goldenrod Companies have proposed building three towers on 19 acres of unused space in an office park overlooking the baseball stadium: a 19-story, 700-unit apartment tower; a 22-story, 300-unit hotel; and an 18-story, 400,000 square-foot office tower. The development would also include 16,500 square feet of ground-level retail.
“We’ve seen what can be done to reinvigorate and bring life (to) a shopping mall,” said Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright, whose district includes the proposed development. “I think this is a great example of how you can reinvigorate and bring life around old, large office buildings that were really designed more for a suburban landscape. These (offices) go back almost 35 years, probably.”
According to the site plans, the office tower would be built between an existing office tower at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway and the regional headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America. The apartments and hotel would be built on the undeveloped land between 900 and 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, while an existing building at 1000 Circle 75 would be demolished.
The developers have said they would donate land for a planned expansion of Circle 75 Parkway, according to Waybright. But Waybright hopes the developers add to their plans a pedestrian bridge near the Boy Scouts’ headquarters so the Battery Atlanta is only a short walk for those working and living in the buildings-to-be.
Construction could be complete by 2026, according to documents filed with the state.
The proposal has been placed on the Planning Commission’s consent agenda and area residents have yet to express opposition to it, Waybright said.
In other business, developer Related Development, LLC has proposed building a five-story, 347 unit apartment complex in Kennesaw beside the AMC movie theater, near the Town Center mall.
The development would have a mix of apartments, from studios to three bedroom apartments, as well as amenities such as a pool and a fitness center, according to county documents.
