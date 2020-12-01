A major development beside the Atlanta Braves' stadium cleared its first hurdle Tuesday, with the Cobb Planning Commission recommending its approval by the county's governing board.
Developers SK Commercial Realty and Nebraska-based Goldenrod Companies have proposed building three towers on 19 acres of unused space in an office park overlooking the baseball stadium: a 19-story, 700-unit apartment tower; a 22-story, 300-unit hotel; and an 18-story, 400,000 square-foot office tower. The development would also include 16,500 square feet of ground-level retail.
Planning Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the proposal. Planning Commissioner Fred Beloin of west Cobb recused himself from the vote.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body charged with making recommendations to the county Board of Commissioners regarding zoning and land use cases.
According to the site plans, the office tower would be built between an existing office tower at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway and the regional headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America. The apartments and hotel would be built on the undeveloped land between 900 and 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, while an existing building at 1000 Circle 75 would be demolished.
Monday, Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright, whose district includes the stadium, said the development was a "great example of how you can reinvigorate and bring life around old, large office buildings that were really designed more for a suburban landscape."
Construction could be complete by 2026, according to documents filed with the state.
Planning Commissioners Tuesday also recommended approval of a five-story, 347 unit apartment complex in Kennesaw beside the AMC movie theater, near the Town Center mall.
The development would have a mix of apartments, from studios to three bedroom apartments, as well as amenities such as a pool and a fitness center, according to county documents.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider both cases at its Dec. 15 zoning hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.