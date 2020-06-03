A trio of developments that would have added more than 200 homes to south and west Cobb were held by the county’s planning commission Tuesday.
Planning Commission Chairman Galt Porter asked that developer Traton, LLC cut the density of a proposed townhome subdivision in half.
Traton sought approval to build 83 attached townhomes on 10 acres off Riverside Parkway, just south of its intersection with Blair Ridge Road and about three miles from Six Flags Over Georgia.
Porter, echoing county staff, said the proposal did not comply with the county’s land use map, which calls for a density of no more than five units per acre on the property. Traton’s proposal was well above that, at more than eight units per acre.
One area resident who said she was speaking on behalf of four nearby subdivisions said it was too dense and would contribute to traffic and litter in the area, calling Riverside Parkway a “trash littered and school bus congestion nightmare.”
Toll Southeast LP Company has proposed putting 104 single-family houses on 55 acres off Macland Road, about one mile from its intersection with Ernest W. Barrett Parkway. Its proposal was held to allow the company more time to negotiate with area residents. Porter said the intention prior to Tuesday’s hearing was to hold the proposal, but some had signed up to speak in opposition and he wanted to give them the opportunity to do so.
The vice president of a nearby subdivision, McEachern Village, said he and his neighbors were concerned about traffic and “keeping the rural nature of west Cobb intact.”
“For many residents, the appeal is the ability to live close to Marietta, close to Smyrna, but still not have the overly crowded suburban feel of the area,” he said. “In the last five years and certainly since we have lived in McEachern Manor, we have observed one large subdivision after another completed along Macland Road, which continues to add to the heavy traffic load.”
Planning commissioners also told developer Seven Springs to downsize its proposed senior housing subdivision near the Paulding County border in west Cobb, just south of Macland Road.
Seven Springs originally proposed 61 units on the 15-acre site and had, in response to staff and planning commissioner feedback, reduced the number of units twice: first to 55, then to 46.
Kevin Moore, attorney for the developer, acknowledged that senior housing developments are often considered “a wolf in sheep’s clothing as it relates to density.” But people seeking such housing, he said, are “overwhelmingly retired or about to retire” and that a look at similar developments in the area shows “a pattern emerging: that this becomes a quiet enclave.”
Area resident Anita “Linda” Beshers said the developer had not done enough to assuage her concerns about stormwater runoff, traffic, and the strain additional housing would place on local resources such as fire and police departments.
While saying she was not opposed to development per se, “it’s not mandatory that it all be built out very high density,” she told planning commissioners. “In the long run, there will be issues with such dense development. We learned this from the virus and all.”
The meeting was the first to be chaired by longtime planning commissioner Galt Porter, who was appointed by south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid.
It also marked the debut of Tony Waybright, who was appointed by east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott to replace Andy Smith, who, in turn, is running to succeed the retiring Ott on the county’s governing board.
