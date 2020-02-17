A late-night violent armed robbery at a Kennesaw apartment complex, parts of which were filmed on witness phones, has resulted in the arrests of three young people from Cherokee and Paulding counties.
Kennesaw police have been investigating the incident since Jan. 26, when a group of people armed with a pistol violently robbed and beat several victims at an apartment in the U Club on Frey complex at 3995 Frey Road around midnight, according to arrest warrants.
Madalyn Nicole Hooker, 17, Bryce Dowell, 17, and Dameyon Heck, 18, are now behind bars in the Cobb County jail each charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, two felony counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob, one felony count of aggravated assault with intent to murder, and seven misdemeanor counts of simple assault/fear, records show.
Police said Hooker, Dowell and Heck were among the group of associates responsible for the crime, in which two male victims were beaten, one had his cellphone stolen, and a female victim was almost beaten to death.
There were seven other victims who were afraid they too would be violently injured, police said, “due to the amount of associates taking part in assaulting multiple victims and one assailant producing a firearm.”
Per warrants, one male victim was reaching into his pants pocket when he was accosted by the group of robbers, one of which pulled out a pistol. The victim was beaten and his phone stolen.
Another male victim almost had his cellphone stolen and was beaten by the robbers, police said, adding that a female victim was repeatedly struck in the head and neck by the suspects.
“Due to the amount of assailants, kicks, and punches to the head and neck area of said victim, it could have reasonably killed her,” warrants state.
Police said they identified Hooker, Dowell and Heck from footage of the incident captured on witness phones as well as social media, prior encounters with law enforcement and witness statements.
Hooker, of Woodstock, admitted to police that she had driven Dowell and Heck to the Kennesaw apartment complex, watched the armed robbery and then fled with Dowell and Heck in the car, according to her arrest warrant.
Jail records show Hooker was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies on Knox Bridge Highway near Canton just before midday on Feb. 14 and was booked into the Cobb County jail without bond.
Dowell, of Hiram, was picked up by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the Cherokee County jail around 9 a.m. on Feb. 15 and booked into the Cobb jail without bond.
Similarly, Heck, of Woodstock, was also taken into custody by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the Cherokee jail, around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, and booked into the Cobb jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.