Three Cobb residents are in jail without bond after police said they found them in possession of several ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin and two guns while driving in Acworth.
Tabitha Irene Parks, 45, Brian Keith Gabrielsen, 29, and Patron Delor Hatcher, 28, were arrested by Cobb police on the evening of Feb. 27 in Acworth near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Lake Acworth Drive, records show.
Police said Parks, of Acworth, was driving a Nissan Altima without a tag light or a properly displayed license plate when she failed to maintain a single lane and was pulled over around 8:30 p.m.
Gabrielsen, of Kennesaw, and Hatcher, of Acworth, were passengers in the vehicle, warrants state.
Inside the car police found several ounces of crystal methamphetamine, more than 6 grams of heroin and two guns, records show.
Police said methamphetamine was found in the car, on Parks, and inside a fanny pack under Hatcher’s seat.
Heroin was also found on Parks, in the back seat of the car, and in the fanny pack, according to warrants, which further state Hatcher claimed the fanny pack as his.
Gabrielsen had a “DB 9mm,” handgun in his possession, which was found on the floor at his feet, and Hatcher had a Glock “22 40 Cal” handgun in his fanny pack, police said.
Parks and Hatcher have the same home address, according to warrants, but live in different locations according to their jail records.
Gabrielsen is listed by Cobb authorities as living in both Kennesaw and Marietta.
Parks’ warrant states she can only get bond if set by a judge following a hearing, as she’s subject to parole or probation. She is charged with felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving with no tag light, improper display of a license plate and failing to maintain a lane, records show.
Gabrielsen is charged with felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin as well as felony counts of possessing a gun as a convicted felon, possessing a gun during the commission of a felony, and violating probation, records show. Gabrielsen was convicted in Cobb in December 2008 of felony burglary, per his warrant, which states he too is only eligible for court-issued bond.
Hatcher is also denied bond, listed in his warrant as a danger to people and/or the community. He is charged with felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin, as well as felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, per his warrant and jail record.
