KENNESAW — Crowds of costumed kids collected candy in Kennesaw's Swift-Cantrell Park on Saturday for the city's annual "Fall-O-Ween."
"Fall-O-Ween is our celebration of Halloween and fall activities," said Brittani Farmer, the special event coordinator for Kennesaw's Parks and Recreation Department. "It allows people to come out for safe trick-or-treating as they prepare for Halloween."
Farmer said between 5,000 and 7,000 people attended Fall-O-Ween in recent years. A line of cars, all looking to park, backed up onto Old 41 Highway as this year's fest got underway.
The children at the event were more than happy to have a second day in October dedicated to candy.
"The candy excites them most," said Melody McAllister of Kennesaw, who also attended with her kids last year. "It's something fun to get us all out of the house."
McAllister's daughter, Abbey, came dressed as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series. "I like Hermione because she stands up for herself," she said. "And it's funny when she get's mad at Ron and Harry."
A costume contest took place every 30 minutes during the event.
Kayleigh Sapp, in honor of her daughter's birthday, came in a giant, inflatable, three-toed sloth costume. Her daughter, Alythea Hickman, 10, was dressed as Max from television's "Stranger Things."
When asked how she felt about her mom's costume, Alythea said just one word: "Embarrassed."
Kids played festival games for candy, jumped in bounce houses, tried to keep powdered sugar from funnel cakes off of their costumes, and went on a witch-themed scavenger hunt. A screening of "Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island" was planned for just after sundown.
