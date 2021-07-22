Cobb resident Tricia Pridemore has been elected chair of Georgia's Public Service Commission.
Appointed to the PSC by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018, Pridemore replaces Chairman Chuck Eaton, who was tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp for a Superior Court judgeship in Fulton County.
Pridemore was nominated by fellow Commissioner Tim Echols and her term is effective immediately.
A graduate of Kennesaw State University, Pridemore has served on a number of bodies including the Georgia World Congress Center Board of Governors and the Cobb Galleria Authority Board of Governors.
She twice chaired Deal's inaugural committee, was the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Development, and enjoyed Deal's support in an unsuccessful 2011 bid for chair of the Georgia Republican Party.
"It's an honor to serve the state as a commissioner, and it's especially an honor to serve in the role as chair," Pridemore told the MDJ.
"The 50 states across the nation, all of which have Public Service Commissions, we have a network of chairs ... and I enjoy the information sharing across the states. As we all know, the states are the laboratory for our great country. So it's a great learning opportunity for us to catch ideas for Georgia, to continue to make this a great place to live, work, and raise a family."
The Georgia Public Service Commission is a five-member body tasked with regulating telecommunications and utility companies. While its members are elected statewide, each represents a different district around the state.
