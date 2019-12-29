There’s never a dull moment covering Cobb County. From celebrity sightings to restaurant openings, civic happenings and police activity, it seems like there is always something going on.
The Marietta Daily Journal is counting town the top 10 stories of the year as voted on by staff, but readers have their own way of showing what Cobb happenings interest them the most: through their clicks.
Here’s the list of the headlines that got the most attention from readers on mdjonline.com this year.
1. Cobb doctors blamed for man’s death, Kaiser Permanente settles with widow, Oct. 28
The widow of a 25-year-old man who died in 2016 received a confidential payout from Kaiser Permanente after she said two doctors at Kaiser Permanente’s West Cobb Medical Center in Austell neglected to perform standard tests on her late husband, leading to his death.
2. Smyrna neighborhoods unaware of airborne cancer-causing toxin, July 20
This was the WebMD and Georgia Health News story that revealed the presence of carcinogenic ethylene oxide surrounding a medical sterilization plant in the Smyrna area, sparking outrage among residents.
3. Reports: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson moves to Powder Springs, Oct. 31
Powder Springs residents can now smell what The Rock is cooking from their own backyards. The professional wrestler-turned-Hollywood star reportedly paid just under $9.5 million for the 14,791-square-foot, eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion south of Hillgrove High School.
4. The “Do’s and Don’ts” of SunTrust Park, Oct. 3
Sports fans looking to have a food time at the ballpark without breaking the rules found their way to this page outlining what is and is not allowed at SunTrust Park. Fun fact: Guests are allowed to bring a small broom with which to taunt the other team if the Braves are sweeping, but it must be able to fit under the seat.
5. Kennesaw’s Electric Cowboy announces closing date, Jan. 11
The popular nightlife spot has ridden off into the sunset. The Country-themed club closed at the start of the year to make way for a planned $65 million mixed-use development.
6. Police: Man used Marietta Post Office to receive thousands of prescription pills, June 4
In June, police arrested a 40-year-old Marietta man who they said used the Marietta Post Office to import over 23,000 prescription pills, mostly synthetic opioids.
7. Atlanta to Charlotte in 2 hours? GDOT and feds seek input on high-speed rail, Oct. 18
Georgia’s Department of Transportation hosted an open house in October to get public feedback on a trio of proposed high-speed rail options that would cut the travel time between Atlanta and Charlotte in half.
8. Entry fee at Kennesaw Mountain starts Nov. 13, Oct. 15
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park began charging for parking in November, charging $5 for a daily pass or $40 for an annual pass.
9. Marietta chiropractors sent to federal prison for fraud, Oct. 31
Two Marietta chiropractors were sentenced to federal prison for using their clinic to defraud a private insurance company and the Internal Revenue Service out of over a million dollars.
10. Two well-known fast food restaurants could come to Marietta, Sept. 24
A lot of hungry readers clicked on this story about developers looking to build two drive-thru restaurants on Powder Springs Street in Marietta, a Popeyes and a Dunkin’ Donuts. The eateries are set to go across from the NCG Marietta Cinema movie theater.
11. Maps show high ethylene oxide levels in six Cobb, Fulton census tracts, Aug. 7
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data showed six census tracts surrounding a Sterigenics chemical plant had some of the highest levels of ethylene oxide in the state.
12. Marietta woman wanted for insurance fraud, Oct. 18
In October, authorities announced they were searching for a 28-year-old Marietta woman on three counts of insurance fraud after police said she claimed $8,000 by altering medical receipts from three clinics.
13. Murder charges included in indictment of 30 suspected gang members, Jan. 11
Law enforcement agencies from multiple Cobb and metro jurisdictions started 2019 with a big gang bust, announcing indictments against 30 suspected gang members on charges including murder, drug trafficking, robbery, assault and more.
14. Avenue West Cobb closures cause commissioner’s, community’s concerns, Aug. 22
Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill and other west Cobb residents had more questions than answers after several establishments at the popular Avenue West Cobb shopping center announced closures with no replacements publicly planned.
15. Disbarred Smyrna attorney stabbed mother to death, police say, Feb. 4
A disbarred Smyrna attorney sentenced to 15 years for defrauding clients out of their settlement checks led the police on a nationwide manhunt after police said he stabbed his 77-year-old mother to death.
16. Marietta’s Chicken and the Egg restaurant closed, Sept. 11
Both diners and employees were surprised when they found out a popular Marietta restaurant open since August 2011 suddenly shut its doors.
17. Acworth teenager charged with vehicular homicide, Nov. 11
A 17-year-old Acworth woman was charged with vehicular homicide in the second degree and failing to yield after the motorcyclist she hit in a vehicle collision died.
18. Police: Marietta teen killed by alleged serial killer carnival worker in Virginia, May 13
Community members were shocked and heartbroken after police said a 17-year-old Marietta teen reported missing in March was the victim of a Virginia carnival worker serial killer.
19. Tips on using new I-75, 575 managed lanes, Sept. 5, 2018
The Northwest Corridor reversible toll lanes on Interstates 75 and 575 through Cobb and Cherokee counties opened in 2018, but curious drivers in 2019 found their way to this list of tips on navigating the express lanes.
20. Police: Two men seriously injured in wreck on Barrett Parkway, Feb. 19
Two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries in February after the Ford Mustang they were in spun out of control and crashed into a tree.
21. Police identify body found in Chattahoochee River, April 8
Remains of a woman found in the Chattahoochee in April were determined to belong to a 47-year-old Atlanta woman.
22. Lockheed’s new leader: Future ‘bright’ for Marietta site, Aug. 11
Rod McLean became vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and general manager of the company’s Marietta facility in April. He sat down with the MDJ for an interview about himself and his vision for the company.
23. Winning ticket sold in Kennesaw, Georgia Lottery says, Nov. 4
One lucky shopper at a Kennesaw Walmart bought a ticket worth $276,886, won in the Nov. 2 Fantasy 5 drawing.
24. Marietta schools no longer able to serve free meals without applications, Aug. 11
Marietta City Schools students who need free and reduced-price breakfast or lunch must now qualify for it, following a reassessment from the federal government and a dramatic decrease in the number of families qualifying for free and reduced-price lunch over the past 15 years. Previously, select schools provided free breakfast and lunch to all students, whether they qualified on an individual basis or not.
25. Cobb inmate dies in custody, Sep. 30
A 36-year-old Atlanta man was taken from the Cobb County jail to Kennestone Hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. He later died in the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. A total of six inmates died in custody in 2019.
26. New Marietta Square restaurant name gets judge’s approval, Dec. 11
A new Marietta Square restaurant is being allowed to operate under the name On North Eatery and Bar after a legal dispute with another local restaurateur.
27. Film crew partially closes Marietta Square, July 30
Residents were asked to stay away from much of Marietta Square this summer as a crew shot scenes for sci-fi romance “Time Capsule.”
28. Grand opening for Marietta Square Market food hall set for March 28, Feb. 28
After experiencing several delays, the Marietta Square Market food hall opened this year and proved a popular spot.
29. Supreme Court kills East Cobb Kroger challenge, June 3
In a unanimous decision, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled the Development Authority of Cobb County can issue $35 million in revenue bonds for a new Kroger in east Cobb near the intersection of Powers Ferry and Terrell Mill roads. East Cobb activist Larry Savage had issued a legal challenge against the authority.
30. Will you live in East Cobb’s new city? Proposed boundaries unveiled, Nov. 21, 2018
The head of a group lobbying for the creation of a city of East Cobb released a map showing the proposed boundaries of the hypothetical city in 2018, but would-be East Cobb city residents continued to be interested in the map through 2019.
31. Vinings trio’s deaths apparent murder-suicide, police say, Aug. 22
The Vinings community was shocked when the bodies of a mother and her two adult children were found in a townhouse. Police later determined that the mother shot the two before turning the gun on herself.
32. Cobb legislator proposes new law to criminalize physical gender change of children, Oct. 30
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs, said she will introduce a bill that would make it a felony to perform “radical” surgery on, or administer drugs to a minor for the purpose of attempting to change their gender.
33. Cobb halts prosecution of minor marijuana possession, Aug. 13
Cobb County police announced in August they will temporarily suspend prosecution of people for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana. The reason: Georgia’s new hemp law, which allows the legal possession of industrial hemp for farming, making it difficult for police officers to distinguish between the legal material and the Schedule I drug.
34. Nine charged in prostitution investigation in Smyrna, Aug. 5
Smyrna Police charged nine people with various prostitution, pimping and drug charges following a sting at a hotel off Spring Hill Parkway near Cumberland Boulevard.
35. Braves stars model new uniforms, Jan. 19
A January fashion show featuring Braves stars Dansby Swanson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Ender Inciarte and Freddie Freeman provided fans with the first glimpse of updated uniforms for the team’s 2019 season.
36. What are those ruins off Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta? Aug. 4
They are the Glover-Wilder Tannery, built sometime in the 1840s. It is not open to the public and not a safe place to explore, but the property owners allowed the MDJ to tag along on a tour the site with Marietta Historic Preservation Commission Chairman David Freedman.
37. Taste of Marietta: Eat, drink and be merry this Sunday, Apr. 26
Taste of Marietta is always a big draw for Marietta Square, and 2019’s restaurant showcase brought in an estimated 70,000 diners.
38. Cobb murder-suicide on Dr. Oz Show, Oct. 3
“The Dr. Oz Show” aired an episode about why Cobb County mother Marsha Edwards is suspected of murdering her two adult children before killing herself in the family’s Vinings-area townhouse earlier in 2019.
39. Sun Valley Beach remembered as place to be in south Cobb, April 14
A look back at the 33.7-acre south Cobb site where pools and water slides entertained thousands of families seeking fun and a respite from the Georgia summer heat.
40. Nine Cobb residents implicated in $30,000 farmers market theft, July 9
Two Austell International Farmers Market employees and seven others were implicated in a phony refund scheme that police said funneled $30,000 from the business.
41. FIRST LOOK: 100 pictures of new Marietta Square Market, March 20
Many future diners got their first glimpse of Marietta’s new cafeteria-style eatery through this exclusive MDJ photo collection.
42. Dec. 3 run-off for Smyrna mayor, Nov. 5
No candidate in the November election got enough votes to become Smyrna’s next mayor, so the top two vote-getters were required to compete in a December runoff. The winner was current mayor pro tem Derek Norton, who fended off challenger Ryan Campbell.
43. Police name woman found dead at south Cobb apartment complex, May 29
Marietta Police released the name of a woman killed at Caswyck Trail Apartments off Favor Road in May. She was 36-year-old Ericka Stewart.
