SMYRNA — Country music star Travis Tritt threw his support to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, at a rally at Adventure Outdoors on Friday.
A crowd of about 1,800 attended the rally as Tritt, a Marietta native, sang such hits as “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” and “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”
If Loeffler and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, lose to Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the January runoff, the Senate turns blue.
Tritt warned that Democrats controlling the Senate would mean “the demise of our country.”
“Now is not the time to relax. Now is the time for vigorous and positive change, vigorous and positive action,” he said.
In case anyone was in the crowd just to hear his songs or for one of the nine guns given away by Adventure Outdoors, he told the audience: “If you don’t get out and vote as a Republican or if you don’t get out and vote as a Trump supporter in this senatorial election, you are the biggest RINO (Republican in name only) I have ever seen.”
Loeffler stressed the stakes are high in Georgia’s two Senate runoffs.
She described herself and Perdue as “the firewall to socialism,” saying that Democrats would reshape the country if they get a Senate majority, threatening gun rights and religious freedom.
“We can’t let the radical left change America forever, because once it changes we will not get it back,” she said.
The senator blasted Warnock for his desire to end cash bail, saying, “He said we should open up our prisons and let everyone out,” and said he thinks the Second Amendment is “ridiculous.”
“I had to ask him in our debate, would he renounce Marxism and socialism? He declined. Obviously that’s wrong for Georgia and wrong for America,” she said.
She also attacked Democrats in Congress, saying they’ve held up COVID-19 relief funding.
“Month after month, they voted no. How many small businesses did we lose? How many millions of jobs did we lose right here in Georgia because the Democrats said no?” she said. “They’re playing politics because they don’t like our president, Donald J. Trump.”
Among the speakers energizing the crowd was U.S. Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, who said she will not certify results showing former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.
“I will not vote to certify a fraudulent, stolen election,” she told the crowd, which cheered.
While she and others are contesting the presidential results, Greene said the whole country is depending on Georgians, and she’s confident they will show up for the Republicans: “Georgia’s not a blue state, we’re a red state.”
Dana Hoffman, a Smyrna resident, said she went to the rally to back Loeffler and “four more years” of Trump.
“She supports what Americans support, we the people. She doesn’t support China; she doesn’t support communism,” she said of Loeffler.
Patrick Schwartz, a Kennesaw State University student from Clayton County, said he wants to see Loeffler elected to a full term for her support of the Second Amendment and opposition to lockdowns in response to COVID-19.
“She supports small business. She supports the stimulus package that Nancy Pelosi has been sitting on for a while. She supports Donald Trump and fair elections,” he said.
Simple choice, god, country, the flag, republicans
, defund the police, destroying religious values, socialism democratic candidates. This should be any easy choice if you support faith, values and country . Stand for American values and religion.
