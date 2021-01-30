PINE MOUNTAIN — Cobb’s dog-eat-dog trash pickup economy needs to change, Bill Tanks, Cobb's public services director, told commissioners Friday.
Making changes, he said, would be hugely popular with the public.
“It would be a slam dunk."
Few issues give Cobb residents more heartburn than trash pickup, Tanks told commissioners at the third and final day of their retreat at Callaway Resort & Gardens.
Complaints peaked in 2019 at about 100 per month, he said — a conservative estimate. County communications director Ross Cavitt quipped that it felt more like 150 per day at its peak.
The cause has been a largely unregulated market controlled by big businesses with near-monopoly power offering substandard service at unreasonably high prices, he explained.
In Nov. 2019, Austell resident Randy Hill complained about his provider, American Disposal, in a letter to the Journal: “Missed pickups. No credit given. Can’t call and talk to a live person. They don’t answer emails. If they don’t show up, tough. My fee one year ago was $59.85 for three months. In June, it increased to $63.54 without explanation. The bill I just received is for $72.03. Are they just allowed to charge whatever they want? If I don’t like it I can just change haulers, right? Easier said than done.”
In 1999, Cobb had 60 trash haulers operating within its boundaries, with the large number of firms often resulting in competitive rates and better services. By 2019, however, that number dwindled to 20 haulers following mergers and other business deals.
“We need to do better to protect the citizens,” Tanks said.
To that end, he told commissioners they had three options: leave things as they are, create a non-exclusive franchise or create an exclusive franchise. Tanks said he has come to favor that last option, but said all come with downsides.
With a non-exclusive franchise, Cobb could charge haulers a fee it could use to address “the impact of more trash trucks on our roads, better trash management, recycling, illegal dumping, litter control, and other waste consequences due to population growth,” as west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill explained in a letter to constituents in 2019. But the county wouldn’t have much leverage to force haulers to actually improve services or cut rates, Tanks said Friday.
It would have such leverage under an exclusive franchise, but that could also expose the county to lawsuits filed by haulers denied the opportunity to operate in Cobb, Tanks said.
At the conclusion of commissioners’ retreat Friday, County Manager Jackie McMorris said she would give them some time to review the information department heads had shared over the previous two days. She would then ask commissioners how they would like to move forward.
